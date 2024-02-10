MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded MKS Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.83.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $119.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.24. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $120.34.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.19%.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,783. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,664,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

