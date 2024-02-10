MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.28 million. MKS Instruments also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.470-0.970 EPS.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.11. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $120.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.24.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.19%.

MKSI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded MKS Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.83.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,783. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

