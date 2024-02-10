MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Trading Down 7.1%

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). 144,582 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 62,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

MobilityOne Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £7.18 million, a P/E ratio of 460.00 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About MobilityOne

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

