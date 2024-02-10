Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries updated its Q1 guidance to $1.60-$1.70 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.700 EPS.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

MHK opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.62. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $123.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $2,699,406 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,936,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,448,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,248,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,761,000 after acquiring an additional 199,275 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

