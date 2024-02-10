Monetary Management Group Inc. Invests $424,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $197.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.81 and a 200-day moving average of $183.12. The company has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

