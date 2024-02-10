Monro, Inc. (MNRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Monro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. Monro has a payout ratio of 60.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Monro to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

MNRO opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.02 million, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monro had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $317.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Monro will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,730.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Monro by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Monro by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

