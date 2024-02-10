Morgan Stanley Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $224.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $224.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.08.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXPI opened at $233.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.04 and its 200-day moving average is $206.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $238.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $762,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after purchasing an additional 966,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $234,116,000 after purchasing an additional 556,178 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

