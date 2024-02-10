MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $16,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI opened at $592.42 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $553.87 and a 200-day moving average of $533.12.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 103.00% and a net margin of 45.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

