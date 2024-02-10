Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,921 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after buying an additional 1,032,866 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,324 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $40.18 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

