Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -307.69%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.27.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

