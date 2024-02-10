Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOMB. Citigroup started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

HOMB stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

