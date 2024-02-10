Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.81 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,384 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,586. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day moving average is $116.82. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.15.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

