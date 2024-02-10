Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 168,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,942,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,745,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,851,000 after acquiring an additional 321,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,686,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,143,000 after acquiring an additional 477,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

