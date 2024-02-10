Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KALU. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,012,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,886,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after buying an additional 106,312 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KALU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 0.3 %

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $53.67 and a 1-year high of $91.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 380.25%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Further Reading

