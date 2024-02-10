Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 10,449 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,449 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Tenet Healthcare worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of THC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $1,351,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 73.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,099 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 90.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $88.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.10.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THC has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

