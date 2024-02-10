Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,426 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Hancock Whitney worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,332,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $43.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,589 shares of company stock worth $1,475,848. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

