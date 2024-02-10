Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 7,237 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.69.

NBIX opened at $132.30 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $143.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.99 and its 200 day moving average is $117.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $182,003.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,220.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,989 shares of company stock worth $36,339,235. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

