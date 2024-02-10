Nano Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Nano has a total market cap of $153.93 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,261.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00148891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.15 or 0.00518699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00054366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.00251554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00162645 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.