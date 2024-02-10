National Bank Financial Weighs in on 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$826.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$882.12 million.

70489 has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.67.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

