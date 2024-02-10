National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian Utilities Limited’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.71.

TSE:CU opened at C$29.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$28.13 and a twelve month high of C$39.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 83.03%.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

