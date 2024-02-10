National Bank Financial Weighs in on Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EQX stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

