National Bank Financial Weighs in on Torex Gold Resources Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$214.79 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 23.09%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TXG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.59.

TSE TXG opened at C$13.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.50. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.40 and a 1-year high of C$25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

