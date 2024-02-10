National Bankshares Trims Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Target Price to C$28.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$34.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.17.

TSE:ABX opened at C$19.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 493.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.04. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$19.04 and a 52-week high of C$28.19.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Christine Elizabeth Keener purchased 30,833 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$541,735.81. In other news, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.49 per share, with a total value of C$51,438.09. Also, Senior Officer Christine Elizabeth Keener acquired 30,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$541,735.81. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 157,921 shares of company stock worth $2,604,355. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

