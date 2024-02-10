Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Down 4.6%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 2,064,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,530,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Natura &Co from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTCO

Natura &Co Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Natura &Co had a net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natura &Co

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Natura &Co by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Natura &Co by 88.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.