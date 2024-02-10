Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Up 12.9%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 799,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,764,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.98.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 5.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.63.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 180.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 30,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,676.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 49,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $309,153.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,024.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,210 shares of company stock worth $1,300,745. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $1,729,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 69,796 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 41,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,687,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 569,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,524 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.