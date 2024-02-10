Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target Lowered to C$64.00 at National Bankshares

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Newmont alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGT

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont Company Profile

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$44.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$43.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.10. The firm has a market cap of C$50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51.

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.