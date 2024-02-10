Newmont (TSE:NGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.78

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$44.78 and last traded at C$44.88, with a volume of 51854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGT. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.10. The firm has a market cap of C$50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

