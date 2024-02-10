Niza Global Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Niza Global token can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Niza Global has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Niza Global has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and $244,912.11 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Niza Global Token Profile

Niza Global’s launch date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,999,999,954 with 3,523,443,272.257335 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.01988972 USD and is up 5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $376,297.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

