Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCLH stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 2.60. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.