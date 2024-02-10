Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Novanta worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Novanta by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,852,000 after acquiring an additional 517,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 56.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,406,000 after purchasing an additional 405,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at $46,718,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,158,000 after buying an additional 104,537 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Novanta by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 792,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,022,000 after buying an additional 103,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $452,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,923,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,004.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $452,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,923,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $2,394,272. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $167.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.81. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $187.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

