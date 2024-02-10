OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

OFS Credit Price Performance

NASDAQ OCCIO opened at $23.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

