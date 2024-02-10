Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Makes New $738,000 Investment in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,618 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 862.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 87.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 70.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PLUS opened at $75.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $81.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.00 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

ePlus Company Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Stories

