Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 360 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,470,000 after purchasing an additional 612,938 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,857.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 638,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after purchasing an additional 605,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 747.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 660,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,031,000 after purchasing an additional 582,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4734 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

