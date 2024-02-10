Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OHI opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.89. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

