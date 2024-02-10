Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the first quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.