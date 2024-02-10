Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Onsemi from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Onsemi from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Onsemi from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.92.

ON opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.71. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.11.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Onsemi by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Onsemi by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 192,049 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Onsemi by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Onsemi by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,723 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

