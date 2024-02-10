O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Gap Down to $1,067.02

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,067.02, but opened at $1,010.50. O’Reilly Automotive shares last traded at $1,060.13, with a volume of 118,474 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $981.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $954.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,124 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

