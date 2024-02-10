Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05, reports. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 21.44%.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Insider Transactions at Orion Energy Systems

In other news, insider Scott A. Green purchased 53,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 830,060 shares in the company, valued at $763,655.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,086 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,972 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 306,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Articles

