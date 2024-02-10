Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $91.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $92.45.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

