Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Insider Gunner Smith Sells 657 Shares

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,342.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gunner Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of Owens Corning stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84.

OC stock opened at $148.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.75. Owens Corning has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 515,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 26,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

