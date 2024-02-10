Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL) Stock Position Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,140 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BUL opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.16. Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94.

About Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US growth equities selected using fundamental factors. BUL was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

