Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Down 3.6%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 2,470,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 7,711,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGY. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 584,550 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

