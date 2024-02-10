Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $25.11.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,219,877 shares of company stock worth $24,960,001. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $199,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,395,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 123.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,414,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $76,650,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

