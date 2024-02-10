Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$53.00 at TD Securities

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PKI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.00.

TSE:PKI opened at C$44.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.31. The company has a market cap of C$7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$27.50 and a 52 week high of C$47.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$445,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.20, for a total transaction of C$3,619,554.38. Insiders sold a total of 138,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,327 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

