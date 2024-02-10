Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 11,003 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 375.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 80.8% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $270.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.76 and a 200-day moving average of $240.03. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $271.36. The company has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

