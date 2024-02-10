Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 24,577 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,934,000 after buying an additional 163,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,279,000 after buying an additional 682,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after buying an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,780,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,503,000 after buying an additional 418,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNST. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

