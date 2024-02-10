Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 3,752 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $209.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Get Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.