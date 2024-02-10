Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $609,991.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,421. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $609,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,339 shares of company stock worth $10,324,578 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $85.01 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

View Our Latest Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

