Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 100,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,271,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,645,000 after purchasing an additional 69,381 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $73.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.85. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

