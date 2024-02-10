Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1,009.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 983,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,077,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 63,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $82.58 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

